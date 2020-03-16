CELINA – Robert A. "Bob" Francis, of Celina, Ohio, passed away at Celina Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on June 5, 1940, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the late Glen and Melva (Simon) Francis. On July 29, 1990, he married Bonnie Bertke, who survives living in Celina.

He is also survived by his four children, Rick Francis and Jenni York, of Houston, Julie Francis, of Centerville, Scott Francis, of Centerville, Jennifer (Greg) Robertson, of Cincinnati; three step-children, Dewey (Kim) Lehman, of Avon Park, Florida, Scott (Cherie) Lehman, Jeff (Edna) Lehman, both of Celina; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Hartnagel, of Fort Recovery; three grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Patricia) Francis, of Sidney, Randy (Denise) Francis, of New Bremen; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Bill) Sullivan, of Beavercreek.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson, Chris Lehman.

He graduated from Sidney Lehman High School with the Class of 1958. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Bob owned and operated Francis Auto Sales in Sidney and Celina until he retired in 2002. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina and a member of the VFW Post 5713 in Celina. He was a coin collector, loved playing bingo, enjoyed horse races, enjoyed spending time with his friends at McDonald's and was a big Detroit Lions fan.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina with the Rev. Kenneth Schnipke C.PP.S. officiating. Burial of his remains will follow his service in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Celina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Northwest Ohio Region Office, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B Perrysburg, OH 43551.

