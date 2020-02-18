SIDNEY — Robert Alan Barnhart, 80, of Sidney passed away at 4:40 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of the late John and Mary (Bovenschulte) Barnhart. On Nov. 24, 1960, Bob married the former Sondra Lee Vaughan, who survives.

He is also survived by daughters, Kimberly (Vince) Martinez, of Covington, Kentucky, and Dawn Barnhart-Erckenback, of Alexandria, Virginia; grandchildren, Ashley Martinez, Vincent Martinez, Sarah Erckenbrack and Abby Erckenbrack; brothers, David and Mark (Linda) Barnhart, of Terre Haute, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Barnhart was employed by Honda as a mechanical engineer. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army and was selected to attend and completed studies at the West Point Preparatory Academy. Bob then decided to continue studies at the Indiana State University.

Bob was a proud mason and a member of the Temperance Lodge in Sidney. He worked his way up to the 32nd Degree Master Mason, served in the Scottish Rite, and was a member of the Commandery. He served as the state president of Ohio High Twelve and as the president of the Sidney High Twelve. Bob was also a member of the Shiner's and KYCH Ohio Priory 18.

Robert was a master gardener, an avid woodworker, and he loved volunteering. He partnered with Tilda Phlipot and others of the Ross Historical Society to create and give a manufacturing program for school children in Sidney. He spent time volunteering for AGAPE and the People's Garden as well. Bob was also an honorary Kentucky Colonel.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

A funeral service that will conclude with military honors will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Eileen Hix officiating.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service. A Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m. just prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Bob's honor.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the family at the funeral home's website, cromesfh.com.