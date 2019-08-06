Robert Berning (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. Minster - Minster
61 S. Hanover St.
Minster, OH
45865-1233
(419)-628-2341
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. Minster - Minster
61 S. Hanover St.
Minster, OH 45865-1233
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
McCartyville, OH
View Map
Obituary
ANNA — Robert T. Berning, age 83, of Anna, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home, Sidney.

He was born April 24, 1936, in Anna, Ohio, to the late John and Rose (Tuente) Berning. He married Janice Romer on Sept. 1, 1962, in St. Henry, Ohio, and she survives in Anna.

He is also survived by children, Mary and Tony Bell, Fort Collins, Colorado, Mark and Sandy Berning, Tipp City, and Ron Berning, Anna; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, JoAnn McClellan, Columbus, and Marilyn and Richard Sullivan, Fort Collins, Colorado; sister-in-law, Ann and Verl Monnin, Anna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Berning, and brother-in-law, Richard McClellan.

Bob was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, the K of C, McCartyville, and Minster FOE 1391.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, McCartyville. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and at Sacred Heart Church from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
