COLDWATER — Robert L. Birkmeyer, age 91, of Coldwater, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Gardens at St. Henry.

He was born April 11, 1928, in Coldwater to the late Anthony and Antoinette (Forsthoefel) Birkmeyer. On April 28, 1956, he married Ruth M. (Pleiman) in Fort Loramie.

He is survived by children, Steven Birkmeyer, of Montezuma, David and Jamie Birkmeyer, of Houston, Michael and Ann Birkmeyer, of Granville, Carole and Edwin Bechstein, of Bowling Green and Jeffrey and Kathy Birkmeyer, of Cupertino, California; nine grandchildren, Paul, Brian, Jenna, Alex, Nicholas, Justin, Lauren, Thomas and Jackson; four great-grandchildren, Nina, Elise, Cecily and Mila; a brother, Jack Birkmeyer; and in-laws, Harvey and Nancy Pleiman, Kathy Pleiman, Theresa Pleiman, and Dick Barhorst.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles, and in-laws, Linny Birkmeyer, Mary Barhorst, Elton Pleiman and John Pleiman.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater, former parish council member, Coldwater VFW where he was past commander and a member of the firing squad, Coldwater American Legion and Coldwater Knights of Columbus.

Bob served in the US Army in Korea and was retired from Pax Steel Products in Coldwater.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater.

