NEW KNOXVILLE — Robert C. "Bob" Cummins, 76, of New Knoxville, OH, passed away 2:20 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m., Wed. and 1 hr. prior to the service Thurs. at the funeral home.