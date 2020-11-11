SIDNEY — Robert C. Goings, age 45, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 30, 1974 in Sidney, to David Goings of Sidney and the late Kitty (Boroff) Goings.

He is survived by his wife, Christy (Corner) Goings, children; Rodney (Courtney) Collins of Anna, Cheyenne Francis of Sidney, Breanna Goings and fiancé Quentin Moffitt of Sidney, stepchildren; Kristen Alexander, Kathryn Alexander and Kenneth Alexander of Sidney, four grandchildren; Cassidy, Warren, Lacee, Adena and brother, Glen Goings of Sidney.

Robert was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Moorman and Vicky Cruea.

Robert was employed at Stolle Corporation in Sidney. He enjoyed fishing, riding his cycle and attending races at Shady Bowl. He loved spending his time outdoors and with his children and grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4:30 – 6:00 PM. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 PM with Chaplain Angela Barfield officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice in Robert's memory.

On line memories may be made to www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Per Gov. DeWine's request, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required.