Robert Couchman (1943 - 2019)
SIDNEY — Robert Dale Couchman, 75, passed away, Aug. 3, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1943, to Earl and Iva (Pine) Couchman. He married Sally Pheneger on June 10, 1967. They shared 52 years of marriage. Sally survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are his two daughters, Heidi Crouse (Keith Crouse) and Robin Hughes (Stan Hughes); two grandchildren Xander Hughes and Xavier Hughes; his brother ,Herb Couchman (Kaye); his sister, Jan Couchman; and numerous family and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, mother, two sisters and brother.

He was a 1961 graduate of Harrison-Adams High School. He earned a BA in education from Morehead State University. Dale enjoyed working as a teacher and as owner of Couchman Photography.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 202 North Miami Ave., Sidney.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to IUTIS Club, 239 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney or Fresenius Kidney Care, 1015 Fair Road, Sidney, in Dale's memory.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
