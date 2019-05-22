SIDNEY — Robert Lee Curtner, 87, of Sidney, passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, May 19, 2019, with two of his children, Michael and Mark, son-in-law, Dave, and daughter-in-law, Daria, by his side.

He was born on March 20, 1932, in Sidney, Ohio, son to the late Lloyd and Pauline (Dunnavant) Curtner. On April 18, 1959, he married Barbara "Jo" JoAnne Anderson, who preceded him in death on April 21, 2006.

Robert is survived by children, Michael (Dave Broering) Curtner, Mark (Daria) Curtner, both of Sidney, Michelle (Steve) Kinell, of Reynoldsburg, and Max Curtner, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Gau, Jessica (Kelly) Tussing, Josh (Joy) Curtner, Scott Meyer, Kevin Meyer, Dannielle Kinell, Cassie Kinell and Steven Kinell; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom (Rita) Curtner.

He was preceded in death by son, Matt Curtner, who passed away in August of 1987.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the Destroyer USS Strong. He worked for many years in metal fabrication sales in Sidney eventually retiring as president of Shaffer Metal Fab.

Bob and Jo were both avid Ohio State football fans and greatly enjoyed attending all of the home games, as well as many away games for over 50 years. Bob was an usher at OSU Stadium for over 40 years and enjoyed the friendships of Coach Woody Hayes and two time Heisman Trophy winner, Archie Griffin. Bob was very warm, caring and respectful. He never met a stranger; just friends he hadn't met yet.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service, which will begin with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy and Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Bob's memory.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Curtner family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.