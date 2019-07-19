SIDNEY — Robert Nelson Davis, 84, of Sidney, passed away at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Fair Haven County Home.

He was born on May 27, 1935, in Smithtown, Kentucky, the son of the late Lewis and Artie (Watson) Davis.

On Sept. 21, 1974, he married the former Leona G. Compton, who survives along with six children, Michael Davis, Hurstle (Brenda) Davis, both of Sidney, Retha (Jim) Unum, of Anna, Donna Kimbler, of Maplewood, Brenda Hines, of Kentucky, and Sheila (Aaron) Kimbler, of Sidney; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and two on the way; and four siblings, Wendell (Brenda) Davis, of Piqua, Wanda Jones, of Sidney, Lora Hill and Hettie Bowman, both of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by son, Danny Lee Davis; three sisters, Zella Pennycuff, Maudie Morgan, and Sula Lynch; and brother, Jim Davis.

Robert worked as an inspector for Stolle Corporation and retired after 43 years of service. He attended Northtowne Church of God. Robert was an avid baseball fan throughout his life and enjoyed following the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers. He loved automobiles and enjoyed frequenting car shows. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and bowling, which he did for many years. Most of all he loved his family, all of whom will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Bartee officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Davis family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.