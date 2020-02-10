SIDNEY — Robert "Bob" M. Driskell Sr., age 79, of Sidney, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Sidney, Ohio, on May 20, 1940, to late Hiram Driskell and Mable (McKenzie) Driskell. He married his soul mate, Janet (Hickman) Driskell on Jan. 1, 1980, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include children, Rickey (Darlene) Driskell, of Sidney, Kenneth (Victoria) Sparks, of Sidney, Robert (Vicky) Driskell Jr., of Sidney, John (Tina) Driskell, of Tampa, Florida, and Annette (Robert) Smith, of Sidney; sister, Barbara (Eddie) Gibson, of Sidney; 23 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by son, Timothy Driskell; sisters, Evelyn Allen and Rosalee McClain; and brother, Ross Driskell.

Bob was a 1958 Sidney High School graduate and a member of Sidney Trinity Church of the Brethren since 1978. He was a member of the American Legion Post 217, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed traveling. He boated extensively for over 40 years, but his favorite place to visit was Cumberland Lake.

He retired from Sidney Fire Department on July 1999 after 25 years of faithful service with the nickname "Dr. Bob." He was the very first paramedic in Shelby County and ran the ambulance wherever needed in order to save the lives of many. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Driver officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Church of the Brethren, 2220 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

Arrangements for the Driskell family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.