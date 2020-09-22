NEW BREMEN — Robert Raymond Exley, age 78, of New Bremen, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1941, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Reginald and Ruth (Vanstone) Exley. On March 11, 2018, he married Jane (Greber) Egbert Exley and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his children, Kent and Barbara Loveless, of Royse City, Texas, Christopher and Christy Hughes, of Sidney, Ohio, David and Michelle Exley, of Miamisburg, Ohio, Scott and Cathy Boettiger, of Sidney, Ohio, Betty Exley of Madison, Wisconsin, Russell Exley, of Sidney, Ohio, Tyna Clark, of Sidney, Scott and Darlene Pape, of Dublin, Ohio, Heather and Kris Kuck, of New Bremen, Ohio, Scott and Cris Egbert, of McCartyville, Ohio, and Lee and Dawn Dabbelt, of New Bremen, Ohio ; 39 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Robert attended Immanuel Church in New Bremen, Ohio, where he served on the church council. He worked as an electrician at Ford Motor Company in Lima for 38 years. Robert proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy. He enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, jet skiing and spending time with his family.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Immanuel Church, 8888 State Route 274, Kettlersville, Ohio, with Pastor Ed Rhinehart officiating. A meal will be provided for the family after. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Port Jefferson Community Fire Department, 105 E. Wall St., Port Jefferson, OH 45360 or Immanuel Church, 8888 State Route 274, Kettlersville, OH 45336.

Condolences may be sent through Adams Funeral Home at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.