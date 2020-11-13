1/
Robert F. "Red" Rump
NEW BREMEN — Robert F. "Red" Rump age 82, of New Bremen, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:47 A.M. at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on May 23, 1938 at home in New Bremen, the son of the late Walter W. Rump and Jeanette A. (Gruebmeyer) Rump Hegemier.

On July 23, 1966 he married Linda Cummings at St. Paul Church in New Bremen, and she survives. Also surviving are his children: Valerie Beck of Lima, Julie (Kurt) Ehemann of Anna, Martie (Jerry) Bradley of Columbus, and Kimberly Friedrichs of Alton, IL; three grandchildren: Matthew Beck, Shelby (Jason) Gibbs, and Devon (James) Moran, and three great-grandchildren: Abel, Aria, Aiden, as well as a brother Vernon (Betty) Rump of Muncie, IN.

Along with his parents, Red was preceded in death by his step-father Leo Hegemier and a brother Donald (Imogene) Rump.

Red was a 1956 graduate of New Bremen High School, and he was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. As a young man, he worked for Crown Equipment Corp., and the former New Idea, however he ended up making a career as an over the road truck driver. Over the years, he drove for the former Tranco of New Bremen, Victory Express (US Xpress) of Dayton, and Kirk NationaLease of Sidney. Red enjoyed taking family trips to northern Michigan and Cedar Point, and the family frequently attended the sprint races at all the local race tracks. He was a member of the former New Bremen Lions Club and he enjoyed socializing at the Minster FOE Eagles, playing cards with his friends, and taking trips to casinos. He loved to celebrate birthdays and holidays with his family. He had a special love for dogs, and was an avid OSU Buckeyes and NASCAR fan.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. The family respectfully asks that social distancing and CDC guidelines be followed at the services.

Memorial contributions in memory of Red can be made to St. Paul Church (119 N. Franklin Street, New Bremen, Ohio 45869) or to the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (P.O. Box 671 Sidney, Ohio 45365). Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the services, and online condolences to the family can be left at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
NOV
18
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
4196292147
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 13, 2020
All our sympathies to the family and friends of this awesome husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He certainly will be missed at all the family events and in the hearts of those lives he touched. Prayers of comfort in this huge loss.
Faith & Jim Zitnik
