BOTKINS — Robert D. Fairchild, 77, of Botkins, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Upper Valley Hospital, Troy, Ohio, of natural causes.

He was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Harvey M. and Orintha J. (Terrell) Fairchild. On April 13, 1963, he married Adeline L (Gummo) Fairchild (preceded in death) in Washington DC.

He is survived by his children, Andrew (Sherie) Fairchild, Michael (Karen) Fairchild, Kimberly Case, John (Carrie) Fairchild and Lucas (Rachel) Fairchild; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bonita (Jerry) Kintz, Rita Rosenberry and Sharon (Art) Herrick; one brother Harvey Jr. (Leatha) Fairchild; 22 nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Lola Fairchild, Jim (Rea) Gummo, Shirley Gryczuk and Patty Scattone.

Proceeded in death by his wife Adeline L (Gummo) Fairchild, his father Harvey M Fairchild, mother Orintha J (Terrell) Fairchild, brother Richard Fairchild, stepmother Doris Fairchild, son Robert Fairchild Jr., father-in-law Cyrus M. Gummo, mother-in-law Mary E (Walker) Gummo, and brothers-in-law, R Thomas (Butch) Gummo and Ron Rosenberry.

He served in the U S Army, member of the Unity Church; he was an avid grower of flowers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, Troy, OH 45373

Memorial service to held Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Fort Recovery Church of Nazarene, 401 E. Boundary St., Fort Recovery, Ohio, from 1 to 4 p.m.