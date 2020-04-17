SIDNEY — Robert Edward Fogt, age 96, of Sidney, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at 1:14 a.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on June 14, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Clemens and Julia (Butterfield) Fogt. On Aug. 18, 1945, he married Viola Marie (Zimpfer) who preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2020.

Robert is survived by four daughters, Sharon (Jerry) Aselage, of Wapakoneta, Violet (Ken) Koenig, of Botkins, Jennie (Dave) Bauer, of Xenia, and Pamela (Daniel) King, of Botkins; one brother, Marvin (Shirley) Fogt, of North Carolina; one sister, Elsie Ahlers, of New Bremen; 16 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Orin, George and Glenn Fogt, and two sisters, Betty Opperman and Marian Dittberner.

Mr. Fogt served his country in the U.S. Merchant Marines. Over the years he worked as a farmer, construction worker, and factory worker for Airstream in Jackson Center. He was a member of the American Legion and Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and loved spending time with his family.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins.

Mr. Fogt's final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Botkins, and Fair Haven.

Condolences may be expressed to the Fogt family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.