BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Robert "Bob" Fogt, age 90, Vietnam and Korean War veteran, passed away May 26, 2020.

Beloved husband of Judy Wolan (nee Weber).

Loving father of Steven, Charles (Teresa), Robert (Kimberly), Vincent, Edward (Jennifer) and Gregory Fogt. Proud grandpa of Remington, Danielle, Alexander, Heather, Sarah, Samantha, Alexis, Emily, Trever, Isabella, Shelby and Khloe. Cherished great-grandpa of Bennett, Breccan, Ashton and Shane.

Dear brother of Janice, Kathy, Alice, MaryJane, and the late Ruth, Ernist, Marjory , Barbara and James and his late wife Aloisia (nee Schadle). Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Dear son of the late Wilbur and Margery Fogt, of Anna Ohio.

A private graveside service was held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.