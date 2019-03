ST. PARIS — Robert O. Grise, 98, formerly of Piqua, more recently of St. Paris, passed away peacefully at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.