Robert L. Clune
NEW BREMEN — Robert L. Clune, age 81, of New Bremen, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 8:10 P.M. at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born on July 24, 1939 in Chickasaw, the son of the late Carl J. and Bernadine E. (Seger) Clune.

On April 30, 1960, he married Janice M. Stang, who survives in New Bremen. Also surviving are his children: Brenda (Mike) Reichert of Lewistown, OH, Sue (Rick) Niekamp of New Bremen, Diane (Todd) Speelman of Minster, and Jason Clune of Port Clinton, OH; his eleven grandchildren: Lauren (Nick) Seger, Isaac, Adam, and Gabe Reichert, Philip (Sarah) Niekamp, Jackie (Chris) Ball, Austin (Sofya) Speelman, Alex (Taylor) Speelman, Adrian (special friend, Jenna) Speelman, Paige and Zach Clune; and his six great-grandchildren: Eva, Conrad, Cora, and Tessa Seger, Damian Ball, and Liam Niekamp. He also leaves behind his siblings and in-laws: Roseanne Broerman of Ft. Loramie, Connie (Jim) Barhorst of St. Marys, Mary Clune, Charlie (Julie) Clune, and Carl Jr. "CJ"(Paula) Clune all of Minster, Pat (JoAnn) Clune of Unionville, IN, and Mark Bensman of Troy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Ken Clune, Rita Bensman, and a brother in-law Carl Broerman.

Bob was a graduate of Minster High School, and Sinclair Community College in Dayton. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen where he took an active role on the building committee, as a Eucharistic minister, pre-cana teacher, church lector, and also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the New Bremen Rod and Gun Club, enjoyed playing poker, traveling the world, spending time with his family, fishing at Lake Erie and Rice Lake, and golfing at the Elks in the former STAMCO league. Bob was an avid sports fan following the OSU football and basketball teams, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cincinnati Bengals, but most of all he was a true New Bremen Cardinals fan. He loved following the teams, and especially loved attending his children and grandchildren's sporting and school events. He had worked as an Engineer and in U.S. / International Sales for the former Herr-Voss STAMCO in New Bremen, retiring in 2005 after 42 years of service.

Mass of Christian Burial will on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:30 until 6:00 P.M. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and again on Monday from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. at the church. Due to health concerns, the family asks that CDC guidelines be followed at all services. Memorial contributions be made to the New Bremen Athletic Boosters, or to the Holy Redeemer Renovation Fund.

Due to health concerns, the family asks that CDC guidelines be followed at all services.

Memorial contributions be made to the New Bremen Athletic Boosters, or to the Holy Redeemer Renovation Fund. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and online condolences to the family can be left on the funeral home website at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
4196292147
