JACKSON CENTER — Robert Steven Lockard, 57, of Jackson Center, passed away at 12:13 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 12, 1962, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the son of Claire and Joann Lockard.

On July 29 2005, he married the former Georgia Davis, who survives along with two children, Thomas Lockard, of Jackson Center, and Aprile Dawn Thompson, of Dayton; six grandchildren; two sisters, Michelle Bayshore and Tiffany Road; stepsister, Kristie Tawney; and four stepbrothers, James, William, Allen and Andrew Bergquist.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Anjael Lockard.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Aveno, Italy, from 1979-82. He retired from Airstream five years ago to battle cancer. Robert loved music and enjoyed playing his Les Paul daily. He also enjoyed fishing, but more than anything he cherished time spent with family and loved ones.

In keeping with Robert's wishes, there will be no public services held. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to Robert's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.