WAPAKONETA — Robert M. "Bob" Manger, 83, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 3:31 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Auglaize Acres.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1936, in Auglaize County to M. Robert and Helen M. (Fisher) Manger, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 7, 1963, he married Dorothy L. Dietz, and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include three children, Stephen Manger, of Dayton, Stephanie (Andrew) Abbarno, of Texas, and Angela (Michael) Chinn, of Wapakoneta; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Eyink, of Wapakoneta; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

Bob was a 1954 graduate of Botkins High School and then served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Botkins Grain and Feed after 54 years of service. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree with the Knights of Columbus. He was also a CYO basketball coach and Scout Master with Troop 4. He was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed fishing and camping. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Post 8445 following the service at church.

Family and friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

