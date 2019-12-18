VERSAILLS — Robert A. Matthieu, age 78, of Versailles, passed away at 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019, at Stillwater Nursing & Rehab in Covington.

Robert was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Darke County to the late Marion J. and Marjorie K. (Miller) Matthieu. In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Goubeaux.

Robert is survived by his children, David L. and Tracy Matthieu, of Bradford, Kelly G. Matthieu, of Minster, Bobbi J. and William Allen, of Piqua, and Michael A. and Julia Matthieu, of Versailles; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Robert retired from Francis Manufacturing in Russia with over 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Versailles and Celina. Robert was an avid fisherman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice in Sidney.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.

