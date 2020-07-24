1/2
Robert Morris Jr.
1941 - 2020
SIDNEY — Robert K. Morris Jr., 78, of Sidney, joined his Lord and Savior at 12:26 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Robert K. and Veronica (Glenny) Morris Sr. He married Janet K. (Stickelman) Fenner June 28, 2014, in Sidney and she survives.

Other survivors include four children, Michelle (Kevin) Lawrence, of Westfield, Indiana, Robert K. Morris III, of Long Beach, California, Melissa (Bill) Clark, and Molly (Lee) Wemmer, all of Houston; and 10 grandchildren, Megan, Ashley, Jacob, Joshua, Hannah (Andy), Noah (Rachel), Seth, Mason (Samantha), Justin (Cassidy, and Morgan; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister.

Mr. Morris was a 1959 graduate of North Central High School, Indianapolis and Butler University in 1982. He retired in 2006 as a Sales Use Tax Consultant from American Examiners of Indianapolis. He was a member of the College Park Church of Indianapolis and locally the New Hope United Methodist Church of Sidney. His strong faith led him to be active in his churches including teaching Sunday School and participate in many mission trips domestically and internationally. He was a member of Murat Shrine and 50-year member of the Northwest Masonic Lodge 770 and Scottish Rite. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. He worked with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Safety Patrol for twenty-four years. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout Leader, playing games, working Jig Saw Puzzles, riding his zero turn lawn mower and taking in God's creation from his front porch. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the New Hope United Methodist Church with Pastor Rob Berryman and Rev. John P. Leighty officiating. Private burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Lockington.

The family will receive friends at the church from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please offer memorial contributions to the New Hope United Methodist Church Building Fund, 8985 W. Mason Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Bob was a wonderful friend to us when he lived in Indianapolis and attended College Park Church. He always had a smile and a chat to offer. He was also a great blessing to us as a helper at our Good News Club. We missed him when he moved to Ohio and will surely miss him now until we meet again with Jesus.
Stephanie and Steve Wachter
Friend
