SIDNEY — Robert L. Nolte, age 81, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Wilson Health Emergency Room.

He was born April 25, 1938, in Piqua, to the late Fred and Olive (Miller) Nolte.

He married Blanch (Davis) Nolte on July 19, 1957, and she survives. Also surviving are grandchildren, Christopher and Tyler Nolte, of Georgia, and one sister, Doris (Nolte) Coverstone, of Sidney.

Robert was preceded in death by children, Julie, Richard and Timothy Nolte, three brothers and two sisters.

Robert was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ. He was a member of the Moose and Elks Clubs of Sidney. He was a tool maker by trade, a truck driver (owning his own trucking company) and all around handyman. He loved fixing cars and trucks. If he couldn't figure out how to fix them, he would find the answers in books, learning how to repair them. He enjoyed spending time and conversing with his friends at The Waffle House in Sidney.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor James Oates officiating.

Donations/memorials may be made the American , Miami Valley Chapter, 3797 Summit Glen Dr., Suite G100, Dayton, OH 45449 in Robert's memory.

