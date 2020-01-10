SIDNEY — Robert L. "Bob" Perkins Sr., age 72, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 8, 2020.

Bob was born on July 26, 1947, to the late Leonard and Etta (Martin) Perkins and was also preceded in death by brothers, Curtis Leon Perkins, Joseph Perkins and James Perkins.

Bob married Glenna Sue (Davis) Perkins on June 1, 1969, in Elk Valley, Tennessee, who preceded him in death, and they were married for 49 wonderful years.

He is survived by his four sons, Michael Perkins, Manuel (Pennie) Perkins, Robert L. Perkins Jr. and Matthew (Dreama) Perkins, all of Sidney, Ohio. He has two granddaughters, Kenna and Karissa Perkins, and a grandson, Mason Perkins. He is also survived by Deloris Richards, of Wabash, Indiana, and D. Ruth Bridges, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Bob was just like his wife when it came to loving people. He had many "adopted" children and grandchildren as well. He was a kind and humble man and loved everyone he met. From teaching Sunday school, or just having a listening ear for people to come talk to, he was loved by all that he came into contact with. He also has many nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.

Bob retired from American Trim, LLC in Sidney, and was a member of Central Bible Ministries. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, and fishing.

A celebration of his life will be held at Adams Funeral Home chapel in Sidney, Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. The viewing will be on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Ministers are the Rev. Dennis Martin and the Rev. David Botner. Graveside services and burial will be at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or to Central Bible Ministries in Sidney, Ohio.