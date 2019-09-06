SIDNEY — A wonderfully kind and hilariously funny soul has left us. Robert "Bob" A. Price quietly left the party on Sept. 3, 2019.

He was born in Piqua, Ohio, on Dec. 14, 1966, to Betty J. Price (Layman) and Pearl "Judd" R. Price Jr. Both of his parents survive him.

He is also survived by his stepmother, Wanda Price; a sister, Paula (Rick) Davis, of Sidney; a brother, Terry "Joe" (Kathy) Hamilton, of Orlando, Florida; three children, Robbie Price, Rachael Price and Morgan (Brian) Nash, of Sidney; two grandchildren, Vincent Nash and Victoria Nash, of Sidney; a close cousin, Donnie (Janet) Hughes, of Westminster, Maryland; his best friend, John (Teresa) Arthur, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and very large family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.

Preceding him in death are his grandparents, John and Katherine (Jones) Layman, Pearl R. Price Sr. and Juliet (Arbogast) Price and an uncle, Glenn Layman.

Bob was employed at the Kosei Corporation in St. Marys. In his spare time he stayed busy and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, traveling, photography, paranormal investigation, motorcycle events, music concerts, white water rafting, kayaking, zip lining, festivals, exercising, walking in nature, and hanging out with the people he loved. Bob was a great guy who was well known for his giving nature and willingness to help someone in need. Bob and his warm heart and uplifting sense of humor will be missed by so many.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road in Sidney.

