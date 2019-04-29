SIDNEY — Robert L. Shadoan, age 78, of Sidney, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family April 27, 2019, at the Pavilion Nursing Home in Sidney.

He was born May 19, 1940, in Sidney, to the late Burl and Marie (Gates) Victory.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Kris) Phlipot, of St. Paris, Shirley Shadoan, of Sidney, and Marie (Daniel) Harrod, of Celina; son, Donaven (Dianne) Shadoan, of Sidney; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Eileen Pugin, and significant other, Chuck Knapp, of Richwood, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Robert proudly served in the US Army. Robert was also a lifetime farmer, a great outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, playing horseshoes, and attending tractor pulls. He loved going to the Fort Loramie Fall Festival. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Looney, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Quincy.

