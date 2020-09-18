SAHUARITA, Ariz. — Robert Sims passed away peacefully at his home in Sahuarita, Arizona, on Sept. 16, 2020, with his wife of 23 years, Julie, and his stepdaughter, Shannon, by his side.

Robert "Junnie" Sims was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Sidney, Ohio, to Robert Sims Sr. and Lillian Yvonne Sims, of Sidney.

"Junnie," as he was affectionately known, was 73 years old. He loved boating, fishing and bowling, and he had an upbeat personality.

He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Alice, Karen and Debbie; his sons, James, Damon, Tracy, Antione and William; his daughters, Loretta, Nicole and Anetra; uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews, in-laws, many cousins and friends in Ohio and Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, his sister, Ruth Mae Shropshire, his brother, James Edward Sims, his sons, Robert Sims III and Brian T., a sister, Jana, and many aunts and uncles.

"May God lift up his face and assign peace to you," Num. 6:28