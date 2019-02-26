SIDNEY — Robert W. Teague III, 65, of Sidney, passed away at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Wilson Health.

He was born on May 25, 1953, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Robert W. Teague II and Geneva Wanita (Pittman) Bennett.

On Dec. 4, 2004, he married the former Patricia Jean Lewis, who survives along with his three children, Robert W. Teague IV, of Bowie, Maryland, Laura Teague, of Los Angelas, California, and Justin Teague, of Hawaii; three stepchildren, Ramon Flores, Angelo Flores and fiancé, Crystal Spires, and Daniel Bockrath; grandchildren, Cayla Carol Gantz, Amor White Flores and Aries White Flores; father-in-law, Roy Lewis; siblings, Vicki Snyder, Mary (Jeff) Baumgardner, Bill Osborne, Chuck Osborne, Krista (Keith) Westfall and Michelle Emrick; and countless nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by sister, Peggy Sue Osborne.

Following in the steps of his father, grandfather and generations before him, Robert served in the United States Army, from which he retired after a career spanning many years. His son, Robert IV, who retired from the Army, continues to work in his same field of his Army career, representing his family's long line of military careers.

Robert was instrumental in setting up wireless communications for the Army in South Korea, and then went on to work for Nortel Communications based in North Carolina, handling telecommunications over five states.

Robert was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sidney. In his idle time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. He loved getting people together for parties, family cookouts, and getting together with his card buddies for a game of poker. Robert loved his family and friends more than anything, and his grandkids meant the world to him.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronald Carey officiating. A graveside service with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 217 will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Robert's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Teague family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.