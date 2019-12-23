Robert VonAschen

Service Information
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-4700
Obituary
SIDNEY — Robert "Rob" L. VonAschen, age 49, of Sidney, passed away Dec. 21, 2019, in Guernsey County, Ohio.

He was born July 20, 1970, in Troy, Ohio, to father Jerry VonAschen, of Piqua, and mother Mary Ann (Benedict) VonAschen, of Covington.

He is survived by children, Brooke VonAschen, of Sidney, and Ryan (Mandi) Edwards, of Sidney; brother, Adam VonAschen, of Covington; sister, Kerri Wabler, of Englewood; grandchildren, Cole Edwards and Jake Edwards.

He was preceded in death by son, Bradley VonAschen, and grandfather, Mike Benedict.

Robert loved hunting, fishing, and playing PC games. He had his own Youtube channel. He worked at Ross Aluminum for 35 years.

There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Arrangements for the VonAschen family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.
