WAPAKONETA — Robert E. "Bob" Wildermuth, 89, of rural Wapakoneta, went home to be with his Lord and his late wife, Janice. He left this world at 2:17 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System following a sudden illness.

He was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Wapakoneta, the son of Harley O. "Farmer" and Ida C. (Powell) Wildermuth, who preceded him in death. On June 23, 1973, he married Janice Lee Swartz, and she died Nov. 6, 2002.

Survivors include his nieces and their families, Marlene, Bert, Emma and Seth Regula; Renee and Gessel Nunez, and his sister-in-law, Joyce Wildermuth. Also surviving are many special neighbors and friends who cared for and helped him.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and sister-in-law, Merle (Myra) Wildermuth and Elwyn Wildermuth, and a brother-in-law, Lester Wildermuth.

A 1948 graduate of Jackson Center High School, Bob served two tours of duty with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. In 1958, he graduated from technical college in Cincinnati and worked as an engineer at WIMA-TV, Lima from 1960-1963. He later owned and operated his own TV repair business and then went into farming full time. Bob was an active member of the Christian Victory Tabernacle, Wapakoneta. He was also a 40-year member of the Auglaize County Camp of The Gideons International, where he served as card secretary, speaker and distributed Bibles to churches and school children. He was also active with the Auglaize County Jail Ministry.

Bob was a member of the American Legion, Scherer Post 493, Jackson Center. He enjoyed attending the Farm Science Review and other various antique farm shows. Bob loved his wife dearly and missed her constantly. He spent much time with his wife, supporting her career and was close to his brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nieces. He would often drive the family on many summer adventures to all parts of the country. Bob was close to his church family and neighbors and regularly enjoyed a meal or a chat with his friends.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route. 501), Wapakoneta, with Pastor David Mowery officiating. Burial is to follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Clay Township, where military rites will be conducted by the Jackson Center American Legion.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, and 1 hour prior to the service, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Gideons International, Auglaize County Camp, P.O. Box 84, Wapakoneta, OH 45895.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.