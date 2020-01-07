SIDNEY — Roberta Jo (Reeder) Allen Copus, 79, of Sidney, passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Shelby Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born in Sidney, Ohio, on Feb. 16, 1940, to the late Robert Marion and Beatrice (Kennedy) Reeder. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Allen; her second husband, Leonard Copus; a stepson, James Copus; and two sisters, Doris Jean Fout and Judy McPherson.

Roberta is survived by her five children, Tony (Terrie) Allen, Laura (Shane) Bell, Karl Allen, Darren (Vickie) Allen, and Michael Allen; two stepsons, Leonard (Colleen) Copus and Daniel Copus; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; a sister, Susan Webber; a brother, Keith (Sharon) Reeder; and many nieces and nephews.

A homemaker, Roberta had attended DeGraff High School and the Quincy United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St. in DeGraff, where Pastor Kristen Lawson will officiate a funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Smyrna Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Roberta's memory, to the Quincy United Methodist Church, 111 South St., Quincy, OH 43343 or to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Suite 320, Dayton, OH 45429.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.