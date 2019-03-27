SIDNEY — Roberta "Bert"Gross, age 90 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10:33 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1929 in Quincy, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Grace (Thrush) McFarlan. On Sept. 10, 1947, she married Victor "Red" Gross Jr. who preceded her in death April 25, 1984.

She is survived by five children, Virginia (George) Fouse, of Mount Victory, Ohio, Paul E. (Marty) Gross, of Sidney, Pat (Jim) Zimpfer, of Anna, Lynn (Doug) Frilling, of Montra, and Ann (Tony) Herring, of Maplewood; one brother, Robert Jr. (Dora) McFarlan, of Sidney; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by son, Victor "Bud" Gross, daughter-in-law, Peggy Hammer, two sisters, Virginia and Mary Katherine McFarlan, and two grandchildren, Ben Zimpfer and Shelly Herring.

Mrs. Gross was a graduate of the former Perry Township High School. She retired from Copland Corporation after 25 years of service. She was a member of Maplewood United Methodist Church. She enjoyed women's card club, playing bingo, working on puzzles, and cross-stitching. She also enjoyed traveling, and sitting around the campfire, but most of all she loved her family, who will miss her greatly.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Michael Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Hospice and Maplewood United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the Gross family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.