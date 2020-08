PIQUA — Roberta J. "Bert" Hoelscher, age 94, of Piqua, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.