Robin Brown (1990 - 2019)
SIDNEY — Robin L. Brown (Ewing). of Sidney, formerly of Wellston, passed away in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, while on vacation on May 14, 2019. She was born Aug. 22, 1990.

Robin was a homemaker that enjoyed being a mom to her fur babies.

She was preceded in death by Carrie Ewing (mother), Clarence Ewing (father), and two sons, Robert Ahrns Jr. and Allen Michael Ahrns.

She is survived by Jamie A. Brown (husband), of Sidney; sisters, Sandra (Patrick) Mallon, of Sidney, Pamela Ewing, of Piqua, Carrie Ewing, of Sidney, Lise (Paul) Davis, of Wellston, and Alicia (Timothy) Krafthefer, of McArthur, Ohio; brothers, Clarence ( Regina) Ewing, of Jackson, Thomas Ewing, of Wellston, Robert Ewing, of Sidney, and Paul Ewing, of Chillicothe, Ohio; granddaughters, many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Sidney.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2019
