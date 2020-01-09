JACKSON CENTER – Rodney D. Miller, 59, of Jackson Center, passed away unexpectedly at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney, Ohio.

He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 1960, a son of Janet (Kirtley) Miller and the late Doit "Pete" Miller. He was also preceded in death by his son Seth Miller; father and mother-in-law, Chester and Marian Norton; and a brother-in-law, Danny Sosby.

On Feb. 26, 1983, Rod married the former Becky Norton in West Mansfield, and she survives, along with their son Alex (Tiffany) Miller and his first grandchild, which will be born in April; a sister, Angie (Tony) Stratton; a brother, Jeff (Mary) Miller; a sister-in-law, Tina Sosby; nieces and nephews, Erin (Brad) Davis, Brenda (Steve) McCoy, Luke (Nicole) Miller, Jason (Michelle Wallace) Stratton, Heather (Josh) Deans, Ryan (Josh Robinson) Sosby, and Kyle (Maggie McGowan) Sosby; special friends, Jim and Beth Butler and their children Faith, A.J., and Cole, and Dan and Christy Akers and their children Maissen, Clay, and Shia; and several aunts and uncles.

Rod and his wife owned and operated the Elder Theatre in Jackson Center for 37 years and the High Road Drive-In in Kenton. He was a member of the United Drive-In Theatre Association (UDITOA) and the North Greenfield United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St. in Jackson Center. Pastor Linda Dulin-Moore will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at the North Greenfield United Methodist Church, 9609 County Road 2 in West Mansfield, Ohio. Burial will follow in North Greenfield Cemetery in West Mansfield, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Rod's memory, to Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.