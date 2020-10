HOUSTON — Rodney Howard, age 62, of Houston, OH passed away at 7:55 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in his residence.

Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM on Monday at the funeral home.