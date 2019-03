FORT LORAMIE — Roger C. Behr, 84, of Leo Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Wednesday evening, March 21, 2019, at the Highlands Regional Medical Center, Sebring, Florida.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be said Wednesday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Fort Loramie.