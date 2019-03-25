FORT LORAMIE — Roger C. Behr, age 84, of Leo Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Wednesday evening, March 20, 2019, at the Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida.

He was born March 14, 1935, in Anna, Ohio, to the late Frederick and Agnes (Barhorst) Behr. On June 25, 1966, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Egypt, Roger married Marcella "Sally" (Meyer) Behr who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Nancy and Dale Luebke, Brenda and Ed Luthman and Janet and Tim Fickert, all of Fort Loramie; 10 grandchildren, Austin Luebke (deceased), Tara and Troy Kauffman, Kaitlyn Luebke, Meghan and Tom Gorman, Lauren and Sam Schulze, Collin Luthman, Evan Luthman, Stacee Eldridge, Dustin and Cassandra Osterholt and Caleb Fickert along with four great-grandchildren, Gavin Gorman, Jonathan Gorman, Lela Eldridge and Presley Fickert; one sister, Judy Peterson, of Kettering, and a brother, Larry and Alberta Behr, of Fort Loramie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alberta "Bertie" Behr, of Fort Loramie, Ralph Meyer, of St. Henry, Harold and Hilda Meyer, of Minster, Dale and Shirley Meyer, of St. Marys, Larry and Jeanette Meyer, of Chickasaw, and Lavern Meyer, of Sidney, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Cletus and Norman "Shorty" Behr as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Ann Behr, Tom Peterson, Jean Meyer, Orville Meyer, Eileen and Giles Ronnebaum and Lester and Ginny Meyer.

Mr. Behr served six years in the Ohio National Guard. In 2000, he retired from Wayne Trail Technologies where he had been a truck driver for 31 years. Since retiring, Roger was a part time courier for Minster Bank. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael Knights of St. John and the Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He was retired from the Fort Loramie Fire Department where he had been an active duty volunteer for 29 years. Roger enjoyed mowing the lawn, collecting John Deere Toys, craft woodworking, traveling and hibernating at his winter home in Florida.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Fire Department or .

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.

