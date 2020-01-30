SIDNEY — Roger Hoersten, 93, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio.

He was born on March 29, 1926, in Ottoville, Ohio, a son of Louis and Catherine (Fischbach) Hoersten. On Nov. 22, 1951, he married Julianne Unterbrink, of Van Wert, Ohio. They spent over 67 happy years together. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2019.

Together, they had six sons, Lynn (Susan) Hoersten, of Scroggins, Texas, Douglas (Julie) Hoersten, of Long Grove, Illinois, Scott (Anne) Hoersten, of Eatonton, Georgia, Mark (Diane) Hoersten, of Sidney, Ohio, Patrick (Jennifer) Hoersten, of Sidney, Ohio, and Eric (Brenda) Hoersten, of Cleveland, Georgia. In addition to his children, he leaves behind 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are brothers, Harold Hoersten and John Hoersten; a sister, Jeanette Black; and a sister-in-law, Madge Hoersten.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Eddie, Ike and Bud Hoersten, and sisters, Rita Adams, Mary Bullinger and Betty Daeger.

Roger was a 1944 graduate of Grover Hill High School, a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II, and a Tri-State University Graduate with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus, a longtime parishioner of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Ohio. Most of his career was spent working for the city of Sidney, holding the positions of city engineer, public works director, director of community services and interim city manager on several occasions. He retired in 1987 after 30 years of public service. Roger enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and spending time with his family. He and Julianne spent many years of their retirement living in Fredericksburg, Texas, and traveling the country visiting family and friends.

His family will receive friends and relatives from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with the Rev. Frank Amberger, officiating. Burial will follow Mass at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, with the American Legion and U.S Navy Honor Guards providing Military Honors.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Hoersten Family at www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hoersten Family.