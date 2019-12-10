HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. – Roger "Jack" Newport, age 73, of Huntsville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Born in Norma, Tennessee, on July 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Roy and Delphia (Day) Newport.

He was married to Bertha L. Douglas on July 27, 1966, who preceded him in death on April 25, 2012. Mr. Newport retired from Copeland Corp. in Sidney, Ohio, in July 2009 after 43 years of dedicated service as a machine repairman.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arlie, Dennis (Duce), Dallas (Bogie) and Ronald.

Jack is survived by his four children, Bertie Newport, of Huntsville, Tennessee, Sheila (Cory) Sherman, of Oneida, Tennessee, Renee Brisson (Gary Love), of Marysville, Ohio, Roger M. Newport, Jr. (Crystal Shaner), of Port Jefferson, Ohio; two brothers, Carl Newport, of Norma, Tennessee, James Newport, of Pioneer, Tennessee; one sister, Shelby (Tim) O'Neil, of Calhoun, Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many special nieces and nephews; special friends, Lyhue Crowley and Dave and Vicki Guisinger; many other family members and friends.

Friends may visit with the Newport family on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Rhondy Mason officiating. Music will be provided by the Antioch Singers.

Committal service will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Douglas Cemetery in Oswego, Tennessee.

West-Murley Funeral Home is serving the family of Roger "Jack" Newport.