SIDNEY — Roger T. Strunk, 75, of Sidney, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 4:42 a.m. at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1944, in Wiborg, Kentucky, the son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Roberts) Strunk. In August 1971, Roger married the former Patricia Gail Petrey, who preceded him in death Oct. 15, 2013.

He is survived by three children, Tom (Darla) Strunk, of Port Jefferson, Tony (Kimberly) Strunk, of Sidney, and Mark (Donna) Strunk, of Sidney; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Betty Jo Smith, Georgia Smith, Ralph (Lola) Strunk, Connie (Dave) Schneider and Donna (Mark) Redmond, all of Sidney, and Kenny (Beulah) Strunk, of Tennessee.

Roger was preceded in death by brother, Darrell Strunk.

Mr. Strunk retired after 30 years from American Trim as a well-respected supervisor. Roger was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a dedicated husband to his wife, Patricia and role model to his children. Roger always had a dedicated work ethic and was a hard worker. He always loved spending time with his family. Roger was a member of World Missions for Christ Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with the Rev. Mark Strunk officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Roger's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Strunk family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.