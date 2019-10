NEW KNOXVILLE – Roger Willis Dicke, age 84, of New Knoxville, died Oct. 23, 2019, in New Knoxville.

Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen, Ohio. Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Faith Alliance Church with Pastor Trent Fledderjohann officiating.

The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements.