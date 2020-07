WAPAKONETA — Roland E. "Toots" Zwiebel, 96, of Wapakoneta, OH, passed away at 8:05 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at The Gardens of Wapakoneta.

Due to the current health concerns there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The will be no public visitation.

The Zwiebel family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.