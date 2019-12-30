SIDNEY — Dr. Rolland D. Berlekamp, 85, of Sidney passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Our Family Home Assisted Living in Dublin, Ohio.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in Green Springs, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene and Marie (Haudenshield) Berlekamp. On Aug. 3, 1957, Rolland married the former Carol Ann Shannon, who preceded him in death Sept. 28, 1998.

He is survived by four children, Kelly (Peter) Maxwell, of Vandalia, Dr. Brad (Kris) Berlekamp, of Sidney, Jeff (Cheryl) Berlekamp, of Anna, and Kurt (Erin) Berlekamp, of Millersport; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Rolland was preceded in death by brother, Rodney Berlekamp.

Dr. Berlekamp practiced veterinary medicine in Sidney from 1963 until he retired in 2006. Rolland was a 1958 graduate of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He was a member of the Ohio State Alumni Association, Ohio Veterinary Medical Association and the Fort Loramie Ambulance Board. Rolland loved to travel, enjoyed being with his family and fishing in his spare time. He was a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church for over 55 years. Rolland's family would like to thank the care givers At Our Family Home in Dublin.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365 with the Rev Eileen Hix officiating.

Friends may visit Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 4 to -7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions may be made to FISH Community Thrift: https://fishthrift.wordpress.com/ in Rolland's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Berlekamp family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.