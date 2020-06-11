Ron Bohman

VERSAILLES — Ron A. Bohman, age 52, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 4:48 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Ron was born on Nov. 3, 1967, to Marlene (Langenkamp) and the late Fred Bohman.

In addition to his mother, Ron is survived by his daughter, Taylor Bohman; stepdaughter, Lauren Monnin (fiancé Jacob Schlater) and their mother, Jodie Bohman; sisters, Denise and Greg Stueve and Brenda and Jim Rice; brother, Kurt and Elaine Bohman; sister-in-law, June and Alan Rindler and their daughter, Alayna; and nieces and nephews, Zach and Brooke Stueve, Jessica and Greg Hock, Wes Stueve, Pete and Laura Bohman, Kati Bohman, Kristen and Doug Norris, Cassandra Rice, Mackenzie Rice, Brian and Lexi Bohman, Brittany Bohman, Kyle and Laura Bohman.

In addition to his father, Ron was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Bohman; and grandparents, Rose, Frank and Werner Langenkamp and Otmer and Agnes Bohman.

Ron was CEO and owner of Bohman Excavating Inc. in Versailles. He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church of Versailles, St. Denis Knights of Columbus and Versailles Eagles. Ron was a graduate of Versailles High School Class of 1986.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Emergency Medical Services or St. Denis Youth Ministry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be observing social distancing and masking measures.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.