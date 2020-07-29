1/
Ron Fullen
WAPAKONETA — Ron Fullen, 76, of Wapakoneta passed away at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Casual dress is requested by the family along with social distancing.

The Fullen family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements.



Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
