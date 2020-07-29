Ronald Bell

QUINCY — It was a surprise to me, but apparently, I, Ronald K. Bell have passed away. I knew it would happen one day and that day was July 27, 2020. I waited two years to be reunited with my soulmate, Marguerite Cottrel; whom I married on Oct. 5, 1958. We met while I was attending Quincy Local Schools. My parents Russell and Florence (Ward) Bell gave me several siblings that have gone before me, keeping them from telling embarrassing stories of my youth. They were Vera Woods, Catherine Bell, Estelle Everingham and Holmes Bell. Still reserving the right to tell stories is Norman Bell, of Arizona.

Marguerite and I will remain very proud of all four of our children, Shane (Laura) Bell, Tami (Scott) Boyer, Matthew (Nanette) Bell and Josh (Brad Bush) Bell. Shane and Tami went through a lot with us: my service in the Springfield Air National Guard during the Vietnam Era; and my time away from home as a fireman for the Tucson Fire Department, Arizona, and taught in Tubach Schools. I finished Arizona State University with my bachelor's degree in education. Then it was time, we all moved back to Ohio where Matt and Josh came along as a surprise! I continued my career as guidance counselor in the Jackson Center Schools and the Upper Valley Career Center, Piqua. The kids learned a good work ethic among the pine trees on the Bells' Christmas Tree Farm where I loved to spend time with them and later the grandchildren.

I had been heard to say, "I hope you have children that act just like you" and along came the grandchildren. I will continue to smile about the antics and achievements of the grandchildren that paid back all the challenges their parents had put us through, Jessica (Travis) Clarkson, Sarah (David) Bell-Hess, Shennon Boyer, Michael (Rose) Boyer, Nicholas Boyer, Michaela Bell and Kelsea Bell. I am still amazed at the enjoyment I received from the great-grandchildren, Gabriel Clarkson, Eve Clarkson, Travis Boyer, Tristen Boyer and Tyler Rabbani.

If you want, you can look for me in the woods or amongst the Christmas trees where I loved to hunt and spend time. You know I'll be there in one form or another.

Please join my loving family in celebrating my life on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Quincy United Methodist Church, 111 South St., Quincy, where Pastor Kristen Lawson will conduct the service at noon. I will arrive to my wife's side at the Fairview Cemetery in Quincy on the red wagon I built, pulled by the antique 420 tractor, I lovingly restored.

I will wear jeans and you can too!

Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy United Methodist Church, 111 South St., Quincy, OH 43343.

