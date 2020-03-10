SIDNEY — Ronald W. Bertsch, 70, of Sidney, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Adrian S. and Lola M. (Fischbach) Bertsch.

Ronald is survived by his loving companion, Barbara Bertsch; eight children, Angela (Theodore) Griner, Eric (Alane) Bertsch, Shana Davidson, J. Michelle Bertsch, Ronald Bertsch, Brandon (Summer) Bertsch, Kimberly Bever and Dustin Bertsch; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy and Tom Bertsch; sister, Brenda Carey; and his dog, Popcorn.

He was preceded in death by sister, Rosie Phelps; and great-granddaughter, McKinley Sutton.

Ronald was retired from Ross Aluminum where he worked for more than 35 years. He was very involved in AA and served as an AA sponsor for many years. Ronald liked spending time outdoors, fishing and camping. He was an avid Browns fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Most of all, Ronald loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with the Rev. Philip K. Chilcote officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to Ronald's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.