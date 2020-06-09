Ronald Cavinder
1934 - 2020
SIDNEY — Ronald Lee Cavinder, age 85, of Sidney, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1934, in Shelby County, Ohio, the son of the late Harold and Gladia (Mees) Cavinder. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Gilkes) Cavinder, whom he married March 17, 2009.

Also surviving are two sons, Jeff and Greg Cavinder, of Sidney; two stepchildren, Amanda (Mike) Meiring, of New Bremen, and Michael Gilkesm of Sidney, three grandsons, Jason and Brian, of Springboro, and Wes, of Botkins; two stepgrandchildren, Taylor and Ellie Meiring, of New Bremen; five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Kylee, Connor, Evan and Brady. Also surviving are four siblings, Harold and Gary Cavinder, of Sidney, Keitha (Jim) Wisecup, of Maplewood, and Joyce (Glen) Martin, of Anna.

Ronald proudly served in the U S Army. He had worked as maintenance supervisor at the Shelby County Courthouse and Shelby County Public Transit for many years. He owned one service station in Sidney for several years. He loved to work, and for many years enjoyed riding motorcycles.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
