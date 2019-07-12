PIQUA — Ronald L. Clark, 82, of Piqua, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at 1:48 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

He was born August 10, 1936 in Piqua to the late Raymond and Ruth (Bevans) Clark.

He married Elizabeth V. Cain July 31, 1971, in Piqua and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Dave Clark and Dale (Diane) Baker, both of Piqua; two daughters, Cheryl (Milton) Gover, of Piqua, and Gale Greene, of Hollansburg; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sharon (Joe) Francis and Kimberly Hoffman, both of Piqua.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Clark.

Mr. Clark was a 1954 graduate of Piqua Central High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963. He worked for many years as a truck driver for various companies before his eventual retirement from the Fincel Door Company. He was a member of the American Legion Post 184. Ron was a "tinkerer" and enjoyed taking apart and fixing electronics, especially radios and television sets. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who would always put his family first. He will be remembered as a selfless and caring individual.

A service to honor his life will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Milton Gover officiating with full military honors being provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45985.

