SIDNEY—Ronald Hubble, age 84 of Sidney, met Jesus his Personal Savior Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:50 AM at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born on March 26, 1936 in Quincy, Ohio, the son of the late Wesley and Edna (Bell) Hubble.

On September 24, 1954 Ronald married Joyce (Byrd) who survives along with three children, Chris (Hazel) Hubble of Sidney, Melissa Francis of Minster, and Mona Hubble of Houston, TX, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Shane Hubble, and brother, Cletus Hubble.

Mr. Hubble was a Quincy Local School Graduate. He worked for Stolle/Alcoa Corporation prior to his retirement in 1993 after 39 years of faithful service.

Ronald was a member of Ginghamsburg United Church. He enjoyed NASCAR, word search, and cowboy movies. He also enjoyed spending his last 19 winters in Florida, but what he loved the most was spending time with his family.

Private Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to New Path Pantry, 7695 C. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City, OH. 45371. www.newpathserves.org Condolences may be expressed to the Hubble family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com