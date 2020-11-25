1/2
Ronald Hubble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY—Ronald Hubble, age 84 of Sidney, met Jesus his Personal Savior Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:50 AM at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born on March 26, 1936 in Quincy, Ohio, the son of the late Wesley and Edna (Bell) Hubble.

On September 24, 1954 Ronald married Joyce (Byrd) who survives along with three children, Chris (Hazel) Hubble of Sidney, Melissa Francis of Minster, and Mona Hubble of Houston, TX, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Shane Hubble, and brother, Cletus Hubble.

Mr. Hubble was a Quincy Local School Graduate. He worked for Stolle/Alcoa Corporation prior to his retirement in 1993 after 39 years of faithful service.

Ronald was a member of Ginghamsburg United Church. He enjoyed NASCAR, word search, and cowboy movies. He also enjoyed spending his last 19 winters in Florida, but what he loved the most was spending time with his family.

Private Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to New Path Pantry, 7695 C. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City, OH. 45371. www.newpathserves.org Condolences may be expressed to the Hubble family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved